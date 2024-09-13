JORDIN SPARKS PROVES ONCE AGAIN THAT SHE IS 'MORE THAN ENOUGH' WITH HER CURRENT SINGLE FROM NEW ALBUM 'NO RESTRICTIONS'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Multi-platinum recording Artist and 2x Grammy® nominee Jordin Sparks just released her newest hit single, More Than Enough teasing the release of her full album No Restrictions out today Friday 9/13. This release comes on the heels of Call My Name which peaked at number 15 on the R&B charts, and her Michael Jackson inspired reinterpretation of“Remember” that was released on August 16th was number three on Apple Charts both on her upcoming album, exclusively distributed by Legacy Music Group. This album follows Sparks' recent chart-topping collaboration with For KING + COUNTRY on the hit single“Love Me Like I Am,” which earned multiple nominations including Dove, Billboard, and Grammy®.

Sparks delivers her first new album in almost ten years with a powerful collection of tracks showcasing her incredible vocal range and artistic evolution. No Restrictions is a dynamic exploration of love, resilience, and empowerment. Fans can expect a blend of heartfelt ballads, upbeat anthems, and everything in between, all crafted with Sparks' signature style and emotional depth. Sparks teams up with acclaimed artists BoysIIMen's Sean Stockman on“What are We Doing,” with T-Pain on“Forever” and "No Cry" featuring Stonebwoy.

The focus track, "More Than Enough," represents a full-circle moment for Sparks. It celebrates her roots in pop while showcasing her growth as an artist. With its energetic rhythm, the single is a testament to her versatility and enduring appeal in the pop genre.

“I really love this album. I feel that it perfectly represents where I am in my life now. And its a great representation of my musicality and all of the influences that I grew up loving and love today. There is something for everyone on this album. My fans have been so patient, and I'm so grateful that I can finally release a complete, cohesive project from top to bottom for them...and for me too! I feel free!” said Jordin.

“Just in case you didn't 'Remember' or forgot, Jordin Sparks has no problem reminding you why her vocals are one of the best to bless a mic,” said Morning Show Host, DJ Romeo of 93.5 KDAY-FM Los Angeles.“Let's all embrace the new single.”

On August 26, 2024, Jordin Sparks embarked on her“No Restrictions Live & Intimate” tour, bringing her electrifying new music to fans across the country.

About Jordin Sparks:

Jordin Sparks, a 2x Grammy® nominated powerhouse, catapulted to fame as the youngest winner of season six of American Idol. With over 10 million digital tracks sold in the U.S., Sparks is a force to be reckoned with. Her songwriting prowess shines through with hits like Ariana Grande's“The Way,” earning her a B.M.I. songwriting award.

She has shared the stage with icons such as Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, and the Jonas Brothers, and has headlined her own tours. Her accolades include two B.E.T. Awards, an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, and multiple Grammy® nominations.

In 2020, Sparks released Sounds Like Me and her debut Christmas album Cider & Hennessy. Last year, she earned a Dove, Billboard, and her second Grammy® nomination for the #1 single“Love Me Like I Am,” and released additional hits including“Call My Name” and“Candy Cane Lane”

Sparks is also a prominent television host and social media influencer, appearing on The TODAY Show, Good Morning America, The View, and more.

For the latest updates and to learn more about Jordin Sparks, visit JordinSparks.

