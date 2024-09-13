Jackson Lewis Expands Class Actions And Complex Litigation Practice With Addition Of Leo Norton In Orange County, CA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Nationwide employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. is pleased to announce the addition of Leo Norton as a principal in the firm's Orange County office. Norton joins Jackson Lewis from Cooley LLP, bringing nearly 23 years of experience in class action, commercial and appellate litigation.

"Leo's move from Cooley to Jackson Lewis is a significant milestone for our firm, particularly within our Class Actions and Complex Litigation group," said Mia Farber , David R. Golder and Eric R. Magnus , co-leaders of the group. "His extensive experience with intricate class action cases aligns perfectly with our strategic approach and robust national resources. We are excited to welcome him aboard, confident that his skills will significantly bolster our capabilities and reinforce our leadership in defending high-stakes lawsuits."

Leo has extensive experience defending against both nationwide and statewide consumer class actions under a range of statutes, including the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act, California Unfair Competition Law, California False Advertising Law, the Song Beverly Credit Card Act, and the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FACTA). He also handles cases related to the Americans with Disabilities Act, California's Unruh Act, California wage and hour class actions, and PAGA.

In addition to his class action experience, Leo is well-versed in a variety of commercial and complex business disputes, including claims for breach of contract, breach of warranty, privacy issues, negligence, fraud, products liability, indemnity and unjust enrichment. His appellate practice includes representing clients in civil writs and appeals before both California and federal appellate courts, contributing to several published decisions.

"Leo's transition to Jackson Lewis is a key indicator of the firm's ability to attract top-tier legal talent throughout our seven California offices," said Orange County Office Managing Principal Alison L. Lynch . "With his extensive class actions experience and diverse background, Leo will be a tremendous asset to our Orange County team. We are confident his contributions will be pivotal in enhancing our litigation capabilities and bolstering our presence throughout California. We are excited to welcome Leo to Jackson Lewis."

Leo earned his J.D. from Loyola Law School Los Angeles and his B.S. from the University of Southern California.

Jackson Lewis has significantly bolstered its presence in California, a crucial market for the firm. Over the past year, the firm has welcomed high-profile lateral hires from competitors, each bringing extensive experience in class action and PAGA claims. With many of Jackson Lewis' clients and a substantial portion of its class action work based in California, the firm is dedicated to expanding its footprint across the state. Recent office additions in Riverside and Silicon Valley highlight this commitment.

The firm's Orange County office can be reached at (949) 885-1360.

About Jackson Lewis

Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.'s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients' goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis .

