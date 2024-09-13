Philadelphia Court Upholds $816M Verdict Against Exxonmobil In Benzene Cancer Case

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Locks Law Firm: Philadelphia Court adds over $90M in delay damages to $725M jury verdict

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Philadelphia jury's $725.5 Million verdict against ExxonMobil in a benzene case has been upheld by the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. The Court denied all of ExxonMobil's post-trial motions and added over $90 million in delay damages, to bring the total award to just under $816 Million. The verdict, which was obtained by Andrew DuPont of Locks Law Firm and Patrick Wigle and Rajeev Mittal of Waters Krause Paul & Siegel on behalf of Paul Gill and his wife Diane Gill, is a major victory for the plaintiffs and a significant setback for ExxonMobil.

The case stemmed from Mr. Gill's exposure to benzene contained in Mobil Oil gasoline when he worked as a mechanic and gasoline station attendant between 1974 and 1979. As a result of this exposure, he developed Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Over a 7-day trial this past spring, the jury heard evidence of Mr. Gill's exposures to benzene from gasoline, Mobil Oil's failure to warn him and the significant harm that he and his wife Diane Gill sustained as the result of his developing both Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Colon Cancer that metastasized to his liver.

ExxonMobil filed several motions following the verdict which sought to overturn or reduce the jury's verdict. In addition to denying the motions, the Court also ordered ExxonMobil to pay over $90 million in delay damages, bringing the total award to just under $816 million.

"The denial of the post-trial motions reinforces the jury's determination that ExxonMobil must be held responsible for causing Mr. Gill's injuries," said Andrew DuPont, a partner with Locks Law Firm. "It's important that we continue to fight to bring to light the cancer hazard of exposure to benzene in gasoline. Mr. and Mrs. Gill thank the Court for its careful review of ExxonMobil's assignments of error against the backdrop of the trial evidence and the jury's verdict. They hope that ExxonMobil and all companies that incorporate benzene into their products will take appropriate steps to prevent benzene exposure and prevent people like Mr. Gill from developing cancer and suffering the terrible effects of that disease."

The Gills' victory is a major step forward in the fight for justice for those who have been harmed by exposure to benzene. It is a reminder that our justice system is a powerful tool for protecting the rights of individuals.

The case is

Paul Gill

and

Diane Gill

v. ExxonMobil et al.,

Case ID 200501803, in

Pennsylvania's

First Judicial District.

Locks Law Firm's benzene team consistently

obtains great results in benzene cases. DuPont, the leader of this team, has over 20 years of experience litigating benzene cases, making him one of the preeminent lawyers on the subject matter, with over 50 settlements. Mr. and Mrs. Gills' verdict was the largest ever in a benzene case.

About Locks Law Firm

With offices in Philadelphia, New York City and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Locks Law Firm is known for protecting the rights of consumers throughout the country, as well as individuals and families who have suffered injuries or death as a result of the recklessness or negligence of another party including cases involving benzene, dangerous pharmaceuticals, toxic chemicals and asbestos. Attorneys at the Locks Law Firm practice with the highest level of professional integrity and have extensive courtroom experience. For additional information, visit

or call 215-893-0100.

