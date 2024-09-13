David B. Thordarson, MD, Installed As AOFAS® President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles Orthopaedic Surgeon to Serve Leading Foot and Ankle Society

Rosemont, Ill., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, David B. Thordarson, MD, was named the president of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), the leading organization for the surgical and nonoperative of the foot, ankle, and lower extremity. In addition to leading the Society as president, Dr. Thordarson will serve on the Board of Directors of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation , the philanthropic arm of AOFAS.

As president of the 2,500-member society, Dr. Thordarson's focus is to continue building upon the organization's successes.

“I believe the AOFAS is the premier foot and ankle educational, research, and service organization in the world,” Dr. Thordarson said.“As President, I will work to further our mission so we can continue to provide the best educational content while also supporting research and medical missions through the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation.”

Dr. Thordarson attended the University of California in Los Angeles for medical school, orthopaedic surgery residency, and foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery fellowship.

Currently, Dr. Thordarson is the Chief of the Division of Foot and Ankle Surgery in the Department of Orthopedics, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, and Director of Orthopedic Research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Dr. Thordarson credits his success to his many colleagues over the years, especially his fellowship mentors, Andrea Cracchiolo, MD, and Edward Leventen, MD, who initially piqued his interest in foot and ankle surgery. Over the years, Dr. Thordarson has tried to pay it forward by mentoring residents and fellows throughout his career.

For the last two decades, Dr. Thordarson has been a strong supporter of the AOFAS mission. Prior to being elected President, Dr. Thordarson served as AOFAS President-Elect, Vice President, Treasurer, and Member-at-Large on the AOFAS Board of Directors; Treasurer and Member-at-Large on the Foundation Board of Directors; and Chair of the Education Committee.

He also has served as Editor-in-Chief of Foot & Ankle International (FAI), the scientific journal of the AOFAS, and Foot & Ankle Orthopaedics (FAO), the Society's open access journal. Under his leadership from 2008-20, FAI experienced tremendous growth, increasing its impact factor from 1.061 in 2008 to 2.292 in 2019.

In addition, Dr. Thordarson served as Program Chair of the Annual Meeting, Chair of the Advanced Foot and Ankle Course, and a faculty member for more than 40 orthopaedic courses.

“The AOFAS has been my favorite professional organization since I became a member in 1992,” Dr. Thordarson said.“Thus, I have always wanted to be involved in its leadership to do my part to promote its ongoing success. I am honored to become President of such an elite organization.”

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org .

