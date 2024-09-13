4 Soldiers Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kishtwar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Four personnel were in an encounter that broke out following a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir”s Kishtwar district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Naidgham area in Chhatroo belt, officials said.



There was an exchange of fire between search teams of security forces and hiding terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area, upper reaches of Naidgham village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo, they said.

Army said tonight that a joint operation with the police was launched in area Chatroo on the basis of intelligence inputs.

“A contact has been established with the

terrorists at 1530 hours”, White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

In the ensuing firefight, four army personnel have been injured. The

operation is in progress, it said.

Further details are awaited.