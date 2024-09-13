4 Soldiers Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kishtwar
Date
9/13/2024 3:17:37 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Four army personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out following a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir”s Kishtwar district, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Naidgham area in Chhatroo belt, Police officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
There was an exchange of fire between search teams of security forces and hiding terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area, upper reaches of Naidgham village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo, they said.
Army said tonight that a joint operation with the police was launched in area Chatroo on the basis of intelligence inputs.
“A contact has been established with the
terrorists at 1530 hours”, White Knight Corps said in a post on X.
Read Also
2 Soldiers Killed In Kishtwar Encounter
2 Killed In Fresh Udhampur Encounter
In the ensuing firefight, four army personnel have been injured. The
operation is in progress, it said.
Further details are awaited.
MENAFN13092024000215011059ID1108672102
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.