KU Postpones All Exams Scheduled On Sep 17, 18
9/13/2024 3:17:37 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The University of Kashmir (KU) has postponed all the examinations scheduled to be held on September-17 and 18.
Assistant Controller of Examination at KU said that it will notify fresh date of exams separately.
“It is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that all the university examinations scheduled to be held on September-17 and September-18 have been postponed. Fresh dates shall be notified separately,” it reads
