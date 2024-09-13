Max Retail Named To Will Reed's Top 100 Class Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Out of 3,500+ eligible emerging B2B tech companies, Max Retail is recognized for their strong workplace culture where humans thrive and do great work together.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Max Retail , a zero inventory tech that makes it easy for independent retailers and brands to sell unsold merchandise, announced this week it has been named to Will Reed's Top 100 (#34), a curated list of one hundred emerging tech companies who are building values-driven cultures where employees and customers thrive.

Will Reed, a leading go-to-market executive search firm, in conjunction with PitchBook, a private market database, releases Will Reed's Top 100 every September, this year honoring Series A and Series B B2B tech companies who are actively building cultures rooted in purpose, growth, belonging and care.

“Will Reed's Top 100 isn't a celebration of cushy benefits,” said Paige Robinson, Founder & CEO of Will Reed.“It's a celebration of the startup ethos; honoring emerging companies who are on the frontlines, in real-time, navigating what it means to build and lead a unified team in the face of constant adversity.”

“When I'm recruiting for our startup, I'm really on the hunt for those rare people who don't just want a job, but are genuinely excited to dive into the whirlwind of startup life,” said Morgan Hatin Bodstrom, Co-Founder & Chief People Officer at Max Retail.“I'm looking for personalities that are ready to roll up their sleeves and work hard, even when they don't have all the answers-because let's be real, we're figuring things out as we go. It's a huge plus if they have hobbies outside of work, because balance and passion are key. And, they should be the kind of folks who thrive in organized chaos, embracing the unpredictability with a grin rather than a frown. Basically, if they're all about energy, adaptability, and a bit of good-natured messiness, they're our kind of people.”

“I'm proud to know the companies on Will Reed's Top 100,” said Beth Gentile, Partner of Will Reed.“As an executive search firm, we know candidates always want the 'real scoop' on a company's culture. The winners on this year's list have demonstrated a real commitment to building and continually investing in a company culture that sets them and their employees up for success."

Visit and maxretail to learn more about Max Retail's mission, founders and culture.

About Max Retail

Max Retail expands the reach of retailers' and brands' unsold inventory far past their storefronts through its network of ecommerce partners where end consumers can easily discover and purchase this inventory. The zero inventory tech platform enables small retail businesses to become fulfillment partners of some of the biggest names in online retail today, reaching over 400 million consumers. Max Retail is the only solution of its kind for small businesses to get paid the maximum value for excess inventory by easily and frictionlessly connecting the supply of unsold inventory to a global network of demand. For more information, visit: .

About Will Reed

Will Reed is the only go-to-market (GTM) & People executive search firm built exclusively for emerging founders. The firm equips Seed thru Series C founders to build exceptional GTM & People teams through search, enablement, community and heart. The team is led by former operators who are supported by a team of tenured search professionals. The firm has worked with incredible founders backed by a16z, Accel, Index Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Insight Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Y Combinator, etc. More information can be found at and .

