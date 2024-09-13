BJ Mccluskey Honored With AHVAP Presidential Citation Award For Advancing Collaboration With Physician Champions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BJ McCluskey Honored with AHVAP Presidential Citation Award for Advancing Collaboration Between Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals and Physician Champions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP ) is proud to announce that BJ McCluskey, Assistant Vice President of Strategic Sourcing and Contracting from McLeod Health, has been awarded the 2024 AHVAP Presidential Citation Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to advancing collaboration between healthcare value analysis professionals and physician champions. This prestigious award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and commitment to improving healthcare through the integration of value analysis and clinical expertise.BJ McCluskey's tireless dedication to fostering stronger relationships between healthcare value analysis professionals and physician champions has been instrumental in driving impactful, evidence-based decision-making within healthcare organizations. His leadership has not only enhanced communication and collaboration but has also ensured that value analysis initiatives are aligned with clinical priorities, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and more cost-effective care.“BJ has played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between value analysis professionals and physicians, creating a collaborative environment that empowers teams to make informed, patient-centered decisions,” said Karen Niven, President of AHVAP.“His efforts have set a new standard for how healthcare organizations can work together to achieve optimal value without compromising on quality or care.”Throughout his career, BJ McCluskey has been a passionate advocate for creating multidisciplinary teams that include both clinical and non-clinical stakeholders in the value analysis process. By championing physician involvement, he has enabled a deeper understanding of the clinical implications of procurement decisions, ensuring that the products and services selected provide the best possible outcomes for patients while maintaining financial sustainability.AHVAP congratulates BJ McCluskey on receiving the 2024 AHVAP Presidential Citation Award and thanks him for his remarkable leadership and vision in elevating the healthcare value analysis profession. His work has had a lasting impact on how healthcare organizations can drive greater value, quality, and collaboration across the continuum of care.About AHVAPThe Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is dedicated to advancing the field of value analysis in healthcare. Through education, certification, and collaboration, AHVAP empowers healthcare professionals to drive high-quality, cost-effective care by making evidence-based procurement decisions that align with patient needs and organizational goals.For more information about AHVAP, the Presidential Citation Award, or to learn more about healthcare value analysis, please visit or contact ....

