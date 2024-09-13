عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Returns 14 Historical Artifacts To Turkiye

US Returns 14 Historical Artifacts To Turkiye


9/13/2024 3:12:22 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States has returned 14 historical exhibits to Turkiye, Azernews reports citing the post shared by Turkish Culture and tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on his "X".

The returned artifacts include two bronze statue heads, a large bronze female statue, coins from various eras, a piece of jewelry, and two Ottoman daggers.

It was noted that these 14 archaeological and ethnographic items have been returned to Turkiye after being held for several years.

MENAFN13092024000195011045ID1108671967


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search