US Returns 14 Historical Artifacts To Turkiye
Date
9/13/2024 3:12:22 PM
MENAFN
The United States has returned 14 historical exhibits to
Turkiye, Azernews reports citing the post shared
by Turkish Culture and tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on his
"X".
The returned artifacts include two bronze statue heads, a large
bronze female statue, coins from various eras, a piece of jewelry,
and two Ottoman daggers.
It was noted that these 14 archaeological and ethnographic items
have been returned to Turkiye after being held for several
years.
