(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Russia does not have the resources to significantly influence the election process in Georgia, but other forces have the capability to do so, Azernews reports citing Georgian media, Prime Irakli Kobakhidze made this statement.

Kobakhidze expressed regret that this year's have been marred by unprecedented foreign interference, which he described as a gross violation of election principles.

"Unfortunately, we are facing thousands of threats and instances of blackmail. The reason for this is that Georgia has not opened a second front, which frustrates certain individuals. They hope that after the elections, they will be able to reinstall their agents in power to open a second front. Georgian society will not allow the return of those responsible for the bloody regime," said Irakli Kobakhidze.