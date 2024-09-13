Georgia's PM: Russia Lacks Resources To Influence Elections, But Other Forces Are Involved
9/13/2024 3:12:22 PM
Russia does not have the resources to significantly influence
the election process in Georgia, but other forces have the
capability to do so, Azernews reports citing
Georgian media, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze made this
statement.
Kobakhidze expressed regret that this year's elections have been
marred by unprecedented foreign interference, which he described as
a gross violation of election principles.
"Unfortunately, we are facing thousands of threats and instances
of blackmail. The reason for this is that Georgia has not opened a
second front, which frustrates certain individuals. They hope that
after the elections, they will be able to reinstall their agents in
power to open a second front. Georgian society will not allow the
return of those responsible for the bloody regime," said Irakli
Kobakhidze.
