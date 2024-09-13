More Than 100 Missiles And Drones Fly Close To Npps In Past Few Weeks - Energoatom
9/13/2024 3:12:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In recent weeks, more than 100 Russian missiles and drones have been recorded in the vicinity of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
Energoatom National Nuclear energy Generating Company of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Over the past few weeks, more than 70 unmanned aerial vehicles and more than 30 enemy cruise missiles of the terrorist country have been recorded in the vicinity of Ukrainian nuclear power plants,” the statement said.
Energoatom stresses that such actions pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the entire continent. It is noted that the company provides information about each such fact to the relevant institutions for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to send notes to the International Atomic Energy Agency and inform domestic and international organizations.
Energoatom expects a tough response from the international community to Russia's actions that pose threats to nuclear power plants.
As reported, Russian attack drones were observed to have flown in close proximity to the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant during the September 11 attack on Ukraine, a distance of just a few kilometers.
