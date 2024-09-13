Zelensky Meets With Pompeo: We Hope To Get Permission To Use Long-Range Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his meeting with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine hopes to ger permission from its partners to use long-range weapons against targets in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the Head of State, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky thanked the US Presidential Administration, the and all the American people for the unprecedented military and support for Ukraine.

“Thanks to the support of the United States and assistance in strengthening the international coalition, we are making progress on the battlefield. But we need permission to use long-range weapons. I hope that the U.S. political community understands this clearly and that the relevant decision will be made,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He emphasized the importance of expanding military assistance and joint development of defense technologies, as well as increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and its allies – Iran and North Korea.

PMin

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit.

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, David Lammy the issue of long-range weapons and the needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces.