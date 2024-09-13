Webinar -- Building Bridges: Success Stories In Closing The Gap In Public Health And Care Systems, Sept. 27

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public and delivery may seem to go hand in hand to the public they exist to serve. But partnerships for the public good often are complicated by a patchwork of elaborate administrative practices, ownership, funding models, and other systemic barriers resulting in less effective results despite a shared mission of serving healthy, thriving communities.

Knocking down the silos to collaborative health systems that drive improved outcomes is vital to addressing our most pressing public health issues and sharing those stories.

Join us over Zoom on Friday, Sept. 27 , at 1 p.m. ET to learn from experts whose solutions-oriented approaches on critical public health issues have shown how innovation and disruption, particularly in times of crisis, can radically shift how communities can access care.

Journalists play a large part in sharing those stories and exploring the barriers.

Jointly produced by the Common Health Coalition and the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the 90-minute conversation "Building Bridges: Success stories in bridging systems and care" will highlight research on high-impact public health and care delivery system partnerships while addressing the core components of their success. Expect a robust discussion on practical aspects of these important collaborations.

Registration is open ; participants may submit questions in advance of the session by emailing [email protected] .

The featured initiatives were published in a

special themed issue of the New England Journal of Medicine , guest edited by Dr. Nicholas Stine. The edition includes articles, case studies, and research reports on coordination across public health and care delivery, COVID 19 response, tuberculosis screening, the 2022

mpox outbreak, pediatric asthma intervention, abortion and reproductive health care, and public health data.

Program participants will gain:



A deeper understanding of critical public health care issues, including global pandemic preparation and response, reproductive care, data sharing and technology, and more

Practical applications of effective, proven strategies for tackling tough public health issues

Exposure to a new network of in-the-field experts and information resources Connections with new partners and sources in public health equity and community

Guest speakers will include:



Alice Abernathy , MD, MSHP , co-author of Strengthening the Provision of Abortion and Sexual and Reproductive Health Care Post-Dobbs: An Initiative of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health



Ingrid Johansen , MN, MPH, RN, TCRN, CEN, PHN , co-author of Knocking Down Public Health and Health Care Silos: An Innovative Covid-19 Health Equity Response



Jennifer E. Layden , MD, PhD ,, co-author of Plugging Public Health Data into the Health IT Ecosystem to Protect National Health



Mary P. Mercer , MD, MPH , co-author of The San Francisco Health Systems Collaborative: Public Health and Health Care Delivery Systems' Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic



Yolande Pengetnze , MD, MS , co-author of Pediatric Asthma Surveillance System (PASS): Community-Facing Disease Monitoring for Health Equity

Ed Prewitt , editorial director, New England Journal of Medicine's Catalyst

Moderator: Dr. Nicholas Stine , University of California, Berkeley

Additional experts may join the conversation.



About the Common Health Coalition

The Common Health Coalition brings together leading health care organizations in pursuit of a reimagined health system - one in which the nation's health care and public health systems no longer operate in parallel but work hand in hand, with better health for all as the common goal. Health care and public health institutions responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by forging novel, impactful partnerships to support emergency response, data and information sharing, and infectious disease detection. The Common Health Coalition was formed to cement these types of crisis-driven strategies and others into existing infrastructure and strengthen the partnership between the health care and public health systems, particularly to advance health equity.

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

Press contact : Beth Francesco, executive director,

[email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute

