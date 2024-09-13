Thiessen Orchards Launches Children's Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thiessen Orchards in Leamington, Ontario has published a children's book that is dedicated to the farm's founders.

- Krissy Thiessen, ownerLEAMINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thiessen Orchards in Leamington, Ontario recently opened for the season and, in addition to the usual attractions and experiences visitors look forward to enjoying each fall, new this year is the launch of their children's book titled“Alex and Mia's Day at Thiessen Orchards”.The book was a collaboration amongst local talent with the story being written by Karmen and Vanessa Greene of Windsor, illustrated by Lana Warwick of Essex and published by Southpoint Publishing in Leamington.Thiessen Orchards owners Andrew and Krissy Thiessen are excited to have worked with local talent to bring this book to life.“This is something we've wanted to do for a long time and it's so great to finally see it in print,” Krissy said.“We're grateful to the local talent who brought our vision to life and we are excited that kids can now take their memories of the farm home with them.”The book shares the story of a brother and sister who embark on an exciting trip to Thiessen Orchards that includes exploring the attractions, learning how to pick apples properly and enjoying tasty apple treats before heading home to share their adventure (and apples) with their parents.The book is dedicated to Gloria and the late Peter Thiessen, who started Thiessen Orchards over five decades ago. Peter was the inspiration for“Farmer Pete”, the beloved mascot for the farm.“We're so happy this book will honour Andrew's parents, Gloria and Peter Thiessen, and the legacy they've built,” Krissy said.The orchard is open seven days a week – September through October – for pick your own apples, pumpkins, and other family fun activities such as corn mazes, children's play areas, apple treats, weekend live entertainment and a haunted barn experience. The popular Halloween Extravaganza will be held on Saturday, October 19th with a rain date of Sunday, October 20th.Alex and Mia's Day At Thiessen Orchards is available for purchase at Thiessen Orchards - 400 Talbot Road East in Leamington, Ontario.“Our apple crop is great this year,” Andrew says.“We're looking forward to seeing many familiar faces and welcoming new visitors too.”

