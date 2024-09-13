Global Clean Energy Generation Reaches New Milestone
Date
9/13/2024 2:23:51 PM
The world has reached a
notable milestone
in its efforts to ramp up renewable energy generation and eliminate fossil fuels from its energy mix. New research recently revealed that energy production from green sources accounted for more t han 40% of the electricity generated worldwide for the first time in 2023.
Two BloombergNEF reports show that solar and wind provided 24% of this electricity while nearly 9% of all the power-capacity additions done globally were from wind and solar compared to only 6% from fossil fuels. Lead author Sofia Maia said the researchers have noted a“steep change” in green energy in recent...
