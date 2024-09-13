Techmediabreaks SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) Closes $5.35 Million Private Placement
SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX)
on Thursday announced its completion of a private placement of approximately $5.35 million, consisting of Common Units and Pre-Funded Units at $1.00 per unit. The placement included Series A and Series B warrants, with Aegis Capital Corp. acting as the lead placement agent and ClearThink Securities as co-agent. The company plans to use the proceeds for corporate purposes and working capital, with 20% held in escrow for potential obligations under the terms of the warrants.
To view the full press release, visit
About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company
As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy. For more information, visit the company's website at
