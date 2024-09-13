The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Welcomes Help Our Heroes To The MVO Task Force

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

Blake Richardson, Founder and President, Help Our Heroes

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly announces that Help Our Heroes has become the newest member of the NVBDC Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force . Founded by Marine Corps veteran Blake Richardson, Help Our Heroes is dedicated to expanding access to vital resources and therapies for veterans, military service members, and first responders who face the long-term effects of service-related injuries.Blake Richardson's journey of healing from traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was the catalyst for creating Help Our Heroes. After experiencing significant improvements through alternative therapies like hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), Richardson was inspired to ensure that other veterans have access to similar, life-changing treatments.“No single resource serves as a 'one size fits all' solution for veterans and service members dealing with PTSD, TBI, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or other conditions that lead to suicidal ideation,” said Richardson.Help Our Heroes is committed to three key objectives:1.Expanding Access to Proven Therapies: Through advocacy and strategic partnerships, Help Our Heroes makes evidence-based treatments like HBOT more accessible to veterans, ensuring they receive the care they need to recover and thrive.2.Advocating for Legislative Change: By collaborating with policymakers at the state and national levels, Help Our Heroes seeks to secure funding and broaden access to essential resources for veterans. This legislative advocacy is crucial for creating a sustainable support system for those who served.3.Building Community and Support Networks: Understanding the isolation many veterans feel after leaving the military, Help Our Heroes focuses on creating robust support networks through outreach initiatives and partnerships. These efforts connect veterans with peers and resources tailored to their unique challenges.“Help Our Heroes is dedicated to addressing the specific needs of veterans, service members, and first responders through comprehensive advocacy, outreach, and support initiatives,” said NVBDC MVO Task Force Director Kathy Poynton.“Their work is crucial in providing the care and assistance our heroes need as they transition to civilian life.”As an NVBDC MVO Task Force member, Help Our Heroes will continue to advance its mission of providing veterans with the resources and support they need. The partnership with NVBDC will amplify these efforts, offering additional opportunities for collaboration and outreach.For more information about Help Our Heroes and its initiatives, please visit helpourheroesAbout the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans' status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at .About the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC's MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with Task Force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at .mvo-task-force-member/the-national-veteran-business-development-council-nvbdc-welcomes-help-our-heroes-to-the-mvo-task-force/

