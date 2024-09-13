EU Observation Mission Praises Jordan's Advancement In Political Sphere

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 13 (Petra)-- The head of the European Union Election Observation Mission, Zeljana Zovko, said that praised the Jordanian state for its remarkable courage in keeping up with developments, challenging established systems, and enforcing recently approved laws governing political parties and activities.She told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that Jordan is progressively moving toward political reforms, practicing inclusive and pluralistic party life, and giving everyone in the community the chance to get involved in political and party activities.Following the parliamentary elections a few days ago, Zovko confirmed that Jordanians had a good opportunity to exercise their democratic right and select representatives for the upcoming council. The results included independent seats as well as seats for women, youth, and various orientation parties.According to Zovko, the partisan experience in Jordan still needs time to develop. This is a normal element of democratic processes and change in general since these ideas need to take meaningful, purposeful steps before they can finally form and crystallize.In light of the way that these new laws and concurrent constitutional amendments are working toward the Jordanian state's goal of political modernization, Zovko described the election law and the political parties law as significant accomplishments that aim to strengthen the role of parties in the House of Representatives over three consecutive electoral cycles. to encourage the participation of women, young people, people with disabilities, and religious groups.