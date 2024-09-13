Al Jazeera 360 Digital Platform Set For Launch On Sunday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Jazeera announced yesterday that it will launch its new digital platform, Al Jazeera 360, on Sunday (September 15), as a streaming and video-on-demand (OTT) service.

The platform includes a large digital library of programmes and documentaries, and will offer more than 20 programmes produced exclusively for the platform.

Additionally, it will present the archive of Al Jazeera Media Network since its inception in 1996, which includes up to 50,000 hours of programmes and documentaries produced by Al Jazeera Arabic Channel, Al Jazeera Documentary Channel, AJ+ Arabic, Al Jazeera O2 platform, in addition to the content of the“Atheer” podcast platform.

In this context, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Jazeera Media Network HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer al-Thani, said,“The platform carries the Network's message and identity of empowering people with accurate and balanced media content that commits to professionalism.”

Acting Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network Dr Mostefa Souag, confirmed during the launch press conference that the platform will focus on giving the public the freedom to choose the content they watch in the place and time convenient for them, in line with the principle of“Opinion and the Other Opinion”, slogan raised by Al Jazeera since its inception.

Dr Souag added,“The new platform carries the spirit of Al Jazeera, to which the Arabic-speaking viewers are accustomed. Content with integrity, respect, and placing the human being at the heart of everything Al Jazeera offers.”

In addition, the Al Jazeera 360 platform's managers reviewed during the press conference the platform's programmes vary between content that includes cultural, entertainment, discussion and religious, all presented in a new format, in addition to a number of films, documentaries and investigative programmes.

They pointed out that the platform will exclusively broadcast news programmes that have been suspended since last October due to the ongoing coverage of events in the region, and will also display the content of the platforms affiliated with the Al Jazeera Media Network.

