EDP Renewables To Supply Clean Electricity To Bloomberg In Innovative Long-Term Contract
Date
9/13/2024 2:00:25 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Previously published by EDP
The Power Purchase Agreement will be linked to a pioneering hybrid wind and solar project in Spain. Under this ten-year agreement, EDPR will supply the equivalent volume of clean energy to meet Bloomberg's total continental Europe electricity consumption
EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a global leader in renewable energy development, today announced the signing of a new long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Bloomberg, the global financial, technology and media company.
Continue reading here .
MENAFN13092024007202015466ID1108671545
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.