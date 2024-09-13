Millicom (Tigo) Subsidiary Telefónica Celular Del Paraguay S.A.E. Announces Its Intent To Partially Redeem Senior Notes Due 2027

Luxembourg, September 13, 2024 – Millicom's subsidiary Telefónica Celular del Paraguay S.A.E (“Telecel Paraguay”) today announces its intent to redeem $150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027 (the“Notes”) on September 23, 2024 (the“Redemption Date”). A notice of redemption will be sent to the holders of the Notes in accordance with the requirements of the indenture governing the Notes (the“Indenture”). Pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, the Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest and Additional Amounts (if any) to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

