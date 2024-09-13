Registering CAGR Of 22.0% The Global Platform As A Service Market Size Reach USD 319 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Platform-as-a-Service Value

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Registering CAGR of 22.0% | The Global as a Service Market Size Reach USD 319 Billion by 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global platform as a service market size was valued at USD 44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 319 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.0% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 326 Pages) at:Surge in internet shopping trends led by many organizations and enterprises, and investment in technologies such as edge computing, and special cloud services boosted the demand for platform as a service market. Further, as the adoption of cloud technology increased, the adoption of PaaS witnessed growth. PaaS investments are expected to increase in the number of industry verticals such as healthcare, information technology, and academic sector, which boosts the growth of the market.The platform as a service market is segmented by type, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is fragmented into application PaaS, integration PaaS, database PaaS and others. By deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into public and private mode. By organization size, it is classified into large enterprise and small and medium enterprise. By industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, consumer goods and retail, telecommunication, it and ITeS, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utility and others. By region, the PaaS market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Impact of Covid-19 on Platform-as-a-Service Market● The demand for platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions increased during the Covid-19 pandemic with adoption of the "work from home" culture in organizations and high dependency on cloud resources.● In addition, online shopping increased during the pandemic to ensure safety and prevent cross-contamination that may take place in visits to physical stores. This led to the adoption of PaaS solutions to scale up cloud presence by small and medium level enterprises.● Many organizations have been planning to use domestic, cross-border, and regional payment solutions through a single interface and manage complexities and difficulties regarding moving funds. This resulted in PaaS adoption.Inquiry Before Buying:Based on deployment mode, the public segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the private segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on industry vertical, the IT and ITeS segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global platform as a service market and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including BFSI, consumer goods & retail, telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, energy & utility, and others.Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global platform as a service market analyzed in the research include AWS, Alibaba Cloud, Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM, Oracle, Google, Zoho Corporation, SAP, and Mendix.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (326 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Sachin Bhandare

Allied Market Research INC

77559 33377

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.