(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UNC recently faced a significant disruption in its computer operations at hospitals and clinics across North Carolina due to a failed air conditioning system at its remote data center. The failure, which lasted for approximately an hour and a half, temporarily prevented access to digital medical records, requiring doctors and nurses to use paper forms to continue patient care.



The incident was first reported by The News & Observer and adds to a series of recent IT challenges for UNC Health, including a massive disruption from a CrowdStrike software update that also affected operations. The latest outage highlights the critical vulnerabilities healthcare systems face when key infrastructure components fail.



During the outage, servers were brought back online by 4:30 p.m. local time, and most systems were quickly restored by UNC Health's IT experts. "Our clinical providers were able to continue providing patient care throughout the incident," said Alan Wolf, spokesperson for UNC Health, noting the resilience and adaptability of their staff.



This event is just one of many similar incidents impacting healthcare organizations worldwide, emphasizing the urgent need for improved infrastructure management. From local outages due to routine maintenance to global disruptions, these events demonstrate a growing vulnerability in healthcare IT systems.



FMS Integration : Bridging the Gap in Facilities Management



As incidents like this become more frequent, the integration of remote equipment monitoring systems is crucial to prevent disruptions. FMS Integration specializes in providing advanced technology solutions that ensure the reliability of essential systems such as HVAC, power, and data centers. Their main services include leak detection, power monitoring, temperature monitoring, and air quality monitoring, using IoT-enabled sensors, real-time analytics platforms, and predictive maintenance tools to continuously monitor equipment performance. These solutions allow healthcare facilities to detect potential failures early, optimize energy consumption, and automate responses to infrastructure issues. These actions reduce the risk of outages and improving overall operational efficiency.



"Recent outages, including those at UNC Health, underscore the importance of adopting comprehensive Facilities Management Solutions," said Ted Fletcher, Founder and CEO of FMS Integration. "Our technology offers real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated alerts that can identify potential failures before they escalate, ensuring uninterrupted patient care and operational efficiency."



By partnering with healthcare providers, FMS Integration aims to mitigate the risks associated with equipment and environmental control failures, providing peace of mind and continuous operation for hospitals, clinics, and healthcare systems worldwide.



About FMS Integration



FMS Integration is a leader in delivering advanced remote equipment monitoring systems tailored to the unique demands of healthcare environments. Their innovative technology ensures operational continuity, maximizes efficiency, and enhances safety by seamlessly integrating real-time monitoring and maintenance solutions. They specialize in monitoring commercial buildings, laboratories, data centers, medical facilities, and more.

