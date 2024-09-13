Global Medical Tricorder Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Tricorder Global Growth Outlook Through 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The medical tricorder market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.93 billion in 2023 to $6.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to healthcare accessibility, patient empowerment, chronic disease management, telemedicine, point-of-care testing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The medical tricorder market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized healthcare, global health initiatives, aging population, environmental health, healthcare workforce efficiency.

Growth Driver Of The Medical Tricorder Market

The increase in the number of chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes is contributing to the growth of the medical tricorder market. Chronic diseases are illnesses that endure for a year or longer and require ongoing medical care, interfere with daily activities, or both. Chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes are among the world's top causes of mortality and disability. Medical tricorders are used to diagnose and detect diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic illnesses.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the medical tricorder market include QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Cloud DX Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Basil Leaf Technologies LLC., Healthy Ltd., Onis Pharmaceutical Inc.

Major companies operating in the medical tricorder market are launching campaigns for products such as the Tricorder to extend their reach in the market. Tricorder is an innovative health and fitness tracker equipped with seven unique sensors to transform health monitoring and telehealth services.

Segments:

1) By Type: USB Camera, Fiber Optic Camera, Wireless, Corded, Other Types

2) By Application: Diagnosis, Monitoring, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the medical tricorder market in 2023. Europe was the second-largest market in the medical tricorder market. The regions covered in the medical tricorder market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Medical Tricorder Market Definition

A medical tricorder is a handheld scanning gadget that enables users to diagnose medical problems and collect basic vital signs in seconds.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

