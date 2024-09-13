Greenpower USA Foundation Seeks Funding And Strategic Partners To Expand Premier STEM Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greenpower USA Foundation, a nonprofit providing elementary to collegiate students with hands-on STEM experiences, is seeking strategic partners and funding to expand its impact.

Huntsville, Alabama, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alabama-based nonprofit Greenpower USA Foundation hopes to attract strategic partners and donors to meet its $500,000 goal to expand its program quality and availability. Incorporated after a widely successful pilot program in 2014, the Greenpower USA Foundation has a long history of improving STEM education for youth and collegiate students across the globe. Its licensed agreement with the Greenpower Education Trust supports its ability to provide students the opportunity to build and design high-quality electric car kits and race them at exclusive events. Consistent funding and strategic support would enhance the nonprofit's ability to work with students across the country, nurturing the next generation of innovators.







Science, Technology, and Mathematics (STEM) are integral parts of the future of society, with heavy influences on the advancement of healthcare, technology, and environmental sustainability. These fields are expected to grow over two times faster than other occupations from 2021 to 2031. Given its crucial impact on the global landscape, the next generation must cultivate an interest in these fields. Studying STEM would enable them to remain competitive in the workforce and also support the evolution of humanity's most fundamental sectors.

STEM is beneficial for society, but these subjects also encourage young people to develop a variety of in-demand skills. From critical thinking and problem-solving to creativity, hands-on STEM learning opportunities offer academic enrichment and a pathway to well-paying jobs. However, youth receive very little practical STEM education in K-12 curriculums, leading to a deficit in the number of people pursuing these careers. Greenpower USA Foundation aims to shatter barriers, connecting bright minds to a customized, progressive curriculum that exposes them to advanced manufacturing and engineering processes among many other technical skills.







Greenpower Education Trust established the Electric Car Challenge in 1999 to enhance youth STEM education via an interactive design-build-race curriculum. This framework has now been adopted by the Greenpower USA Foundation, which helps young people construct electric race cars in schools, colleges, and other educational settings. Greenpower USA Foundation has over 700 teams nationwide, 35 regional races, and an annual national final that attracts over 1500 students ranging from elementary to university level.

Despite the popularity of these programs, Greenpower USA Foundation's efforts are overseen by volunteers. Executive Director Drew Sparks leads all the operations, making it difficult for the nonprofit to scale. Sparks, who has a rich history spanning 15 years in education and consultancy, is working to attract consistent funding and strategic partners to accelerate Greenpower USA Foundation's ability to recruit participants, finance events, and connect with more schools. Sparks hopes to establish a physical location that can support the nonprofit operations, functioning as a headquarters for promotional events and other activities.

In addition to this, Greenpower USA Foundation looks to attract financial support for its rigorous schedule, which runs annually from October through May. The nonprofit has a strong racing presence in five states and also distributes kits to over 25 states with the hopes of establishing a racing presence in those areas. By reaching its $500,000 funding goal, Greenpower USA Foundation hopes to replicate some of the major success stories it has achieved such as its recent event at the prestigious Talladega Superspeedway that had over 3,500 participants.







Sparks explains the importance for investors and partners to support this initiative:

“Donating to Greenpower USA Foundation provides children with a fun, enriching opportunity to learn critical technical skills, discover their passions, and bond with their peers. As we approach our 10th anniversary, we are more committed than ever to creating accessible, high-value programs all young people can enjoy. Greenpower USA Foundation has already played a key role in supporting previous participants to be accepted to pursuing STEM careers and giving back to their communities, but with the help of generous donors, we can amplify our power to guide the next generation of innovators to transform the world.”

Media Contact

Name: Drew Sparks

Email: ...





There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.