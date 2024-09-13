Medical Composites Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Composites Global Size Trends, Growth, and Outlook 2024-2033

Medical Composites Market Size Trends, Growth, and Outlook 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The medical composites market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.3 billion in 2023 to $1.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to orthopedic applications, aging population, trauma and sports injuries, regulatory compliance, patient-centric care.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The medical composites market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized implants, additive manufacturing, rise in telehealth services, regenerative medicine, biocompatible nanocomposites.

Growth Driver Of The Medical Composites Market

The growing incidence of breast cancer is expected to propel the growth of the medical composites market going forward. Breast cancer is a malignant tumor that originates in the cells of the breast. Medical composites in breast cancer care provides materials for the development of lightweight, customized radiation therapy devices and implants, improving patient comfort and treatment effectiveness.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the medical composites market include 3M Company, Toray Industries Inc., SGL Carbon SE, CeramTec GmbH, Composiflex Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical composite market. Major companies operating in the medical composites market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Segments:

1) By Fiber Type: Carbon Fiber, Ceramic Fiber, Other Fiber Types

2) By Process: Wet Lamination, Prepreg, Other Process

3) By Application: Diagnostic Imaging, Composite Body Implants, Surgical Instruments, Dental, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the medical composites market in 2023. The regions covered in the medical composites market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Medical Composites Market Definition

Medical composites refer to a combination of two or more materials that are distinctive from each other in terms of physical and chemical properties. The medical composites are used in diagnostic imaging, biological resurfacing of damaged areas, surgical applications, and dental implants.

Medical Composites Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Composites Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical composites market size, medical composites market drivers and trends, medical composites market major players, medical composites competitors' revenues, medical composites market positioning, and medical composites market growth across geographies. The medical composites market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

