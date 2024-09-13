عربي


Virbac : Public Release Of The Half-Year Financial Report At 30 June 2024.


9/13/2024 12:31:08 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Public release of the Half-Year financial Report at 30 June 2024.

The Group released and filed its 2024 half-year financial report with the French“Autorité des marchés financiers”.

The document is also available on the corporate website, at corporate.virbac.com, under“Investors”,“Financial Reports”.

