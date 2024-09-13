Lipsie And Agenzia Traduzione-IN Announce Lipsie-TIN Group: A Strategic Joint Venture To Strengthen Market Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lipsie and Agenzia Traduzione-IN are proud to introduce the Lipsie-TIN Group, an international joint venture uniting two leaders in translation services.

- Elisabetta Bertinotti

PARIS, FRANCE, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lipsie (France) and Agenzia Traduzione-IN (Italy) are pleased to announce the launch of the Lipsie-TIN Group, an innovative international joint venture between two industry leaders in translation services.

This growth-driven partnership is founded on shared objectives: implementing a unified international sales strategy and seamlessly integrating technical and linguistic expertise to enhance service delivery.

Bold expansion to tackle the challenges of a global market

Driven by robust growth and a 'STRONG' rating from Plimsoll in 2024, both companies are making significant investments in capital and human resources to strengthen their presence in France, Italy, and the United States. Our upcoming targeted marketing campaign will focus on major CAC 40 and FTSE MIB companies, while enhancing the structuring and management of European public and private tenders.

Charles Chaouat, President of Lipsie, expressed his enthusiasm:“Our partnership with Agenzia Traduzione-IN, backed by a proven track record, opens up exciting new opportunities. The synergy within the Lipsie-TIN Group is a powerful driver, positioning us to surpass the million-euro turnover milestone quickly. Our objective is to solidify our presence in European tenders and deliver high-quality literary, audiovisual, and legal translations tailored to our clients' specific needs”.

Synergy and Innovation at the Core of Our Mission

The Lipsie-TIN Group is set to redefine the H2T® (Human Translation Technology) method, originally introduced by Lipsie in 2016 and now elevated by Agenzia Traduzione-IN's expertise. By advancing proprietary AI technology, we aim to deliver tailored AI translations for each client while equipping our translators with cutting-edge generative AI tools.

Our focus includes achieving 98% transcription accuracy, offering synthetic voice dubbing, AI-assisted localization for websites, software, and apps, and standardizing sworn translation services.

Elisabetta Bertinotti, CEO of TIN, highlights:“In an era where AI is transforming the translation landscape, acquiring and sharing expertise in this domain is not just an advantage-it is vital for delivering truly unique and competitive language services.”

About Lipsie

Click here to discover the Lipsie Translation Company .

About Agenzia Traduzione-IN

For further details, please visit the Agenzia Traduzione-IN website .

