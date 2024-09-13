Bionexus Gene Lab Corp. Signs Strategic Outsourcing Agreement With VITARRAY Global Pte. Ltd.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (Nasdaq: BGLC, the“Company”), an emerging biotechnology company focused on innovative healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, MRNA Scientific Sdn. Bhd. (“MRNA Scientific”), has entered into a strategic outsourcing agreement with VITARRAY Global Pte. Ltd. (“Vitarray”), an exempted private company incorporated in Singapore. This agreement focuses on the provision of mRNA dynamic gene detection services for the Southeast Asian market.



Under this agreement, MRNA Scientific will leverage its advanced medical testing facilities located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia , to provide outsourcing services for Vitarray's mRNA gene detection activities. This collaboration is aimed at enhancing the deployment of advanced molecular diagnostics throughout Southeast Asia, facilitating early disease detection and expanding access to innovative healthcare technologies.

Vitarray has been authorized by Huaxia Jingdu Renhe Medical Laboratory Co., Ltd. (“Huaxia”), a leading medical diagnostics company in China, to manage their overseas recruitment, promotion, and management of mRNA dynamic gene detection technology. This authorization provides Vitarray with the exclusive right to bring Huaxia's advanced gene detection technology to international markets, including Southeast Asia.

Key Terms of the Agreement:

Vitarray will provide the necessary samples and blood collection materials, while MRNA Scientific will supply reagents, laboratory staff, consumables, and testing facilities.Both parties will conduct an initial batch of experimental tests to ensure alignment on quality and performance before proceeding with long-term collaboration.Through this partnership, MRNA Scientific will, making its services more. This cost efficiency opens up opportunities tofor mRNA dynamic gene detection services, while increasing thefor future testing projects.This agreement also lays the foundation for strengthenedbetween the two companies in MRNA Scientific and Vitarray, with plans to expand the use of mRNA dynamic gene detection technology across various markets, including Southeast Asia.Both parties are committed to maintaining strict confidentiality regarding all technical, business, and medical expert information involved in the collaboration.

Expanding the Reach of mRNA Dynamic Gene Detection

The outsourcing agreement represents a significant milestone for both MRNA Scientific and Vitarray. This collaboration leverages MRNA Scientific's advanced diagnostic technology and expert medical testing capabilities to help broaden the availability of early-stage disease detection services , particularly for critical health issues like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic conditions. Furthermore, with reduced testing costs, MRNA Scientific is well-positioned to reach more markets and increase profitability while maintaining its high standards of service.

Sam Tan , CEO of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., commented on the significance of the agreement:

"This partnership with Vitarray reflects our commitment to advancing healthcare innovation through strategic collaborations. By utilizing MRNA Scientific's expertise and testing infrastructure, we are helping to bring the benefits of cutting-edge molecular diagnostics to the broader Asian market, enabling earlier and more accurate disease detection, all while improving our cost efficiency."

About MRNA Scientific Sdn. Bhd.

MRNA Scientific Sdn. Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., specializes in molecular diagnostics , with a focus on cancer screening and personalized healthcare solutions . Through its advanced testing laboratories in Kuala Lumpur, MRNA Scientific offers a range of cutting-edge services designed to improve early disease detection and overall healthcare outcomes.

About BioNexus Gene Lab Corp

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (Nasdaq: BGLC) is an emerging biotechnology company focused on providing innovative solutions in healthcare. BGLC is committed to advancing precision medicine, early diagnostics, and cutting-edge therapies to improve patient care and outcomes.

For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp

Email: ...