Liquid Packaging Global Market 2024 To Reach $681.84 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.7%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The liquid packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $475.82 billion in 2023 to $507.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to beverage industry growth, sustainability initiatives, e-commerce growth, packaging regulations, consumer behavior.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The liquid packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $681.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to healthy lifestyles, food delivery services, reusable packaging, cosmetic and personal care, eco-friendly materials.

Growth Driver Of The Liquid Packaging Market

Increasing demand for flexible packaging is significantly contributing to the growth of the liquid packaging market going forward. Flexible packaging refers to a type of packaging whose shape can readily be changed when filled or during use. Flexible packaging is mostly used in liquid packaging because it is easy to transport, and it increases the durability of the product.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the liquid packaging market include Berry Global Inc., Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles, Goglio S.p.A, Gerresheimer AG, Mondi PLC., ProAmpac Intemediate Inc.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the liquid packaging market. Major companies operating in the liquid packaging sector are focused on technological advancements to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Packaging: Rigid, Flexible

2) By Technology: Blow Molding, Form Fill, Aseptic

3) By Packaging Material: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Other Packaging Materials

4) By End User: Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Household Care, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the liquid packaging market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the liquid packaging market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Liquid Packaging Market Definition

Liquid packaging refers to a packaging that is used for the storage of liquid products such as cream concentrates, fruit pulp, and any other liquid products. It refers to a multilayer package used to protect specific loads during transportation and packaging. They are preferred by manufacturers because they are durable and easy to brand and design.

Liquid Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Liquid Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on liquid packaging market size, liquid packaging market drivers and trends, liquid packaging market major players , liquid packaging competitors' revenues, liquid packaging market positioning, and liquid packaging market growth across geographies. The liquid packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

