Medidrive Unveils Groundbreaking Transportation Management System (TMS) For The Healthcare Industry

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 -- MediDrive, a leading Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) company, has launched a revolutionary Transportation Management System (TMS) designed to transform how the healthcare industry manages patient transportation. The new system allows health plans, physician groups, hospitals, facilities, and Flex Card administrators to seamlessly find and book the most suitable transportation options tailored to the specific needs of their members and patients.

"We are reimagining NEMT. When you compare most NEMT suppliers, they are basically the same with varying degrees of performance. At MediDrive, we want to be much more than that and we believe this new Transportation Management System is a game-changer," said Alan Murray, President and CEO of MediDrive.

We're reimagining NEMT. Our new Transportation Management System is a game-changer. -Alan J Murray, President, MediDrive

Addressing a critical aspect of the Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), MediDrive TMS aims to alleviate the transportation challenges that often prevent patients from attending medical appointments. With 20% of Americans missing medical appointments due to transportation issues, resulting in an annual loss of $150 billion, MediDrive's solution is both timely and impactful. As the healthcare industry increasingly recognizes the link between transportation access and health outcomes, many are seeking reliable transportation solutions to ensure patients can access necessary care.

MediDrive's TMS platform empowers its users to access and manage multiple transportation suppliers within a single, user-friendly interface. The system enables users to set preferences based on patient needs, such as vehicle type, cost, availability, and proximity offering a one-stop solution for booking the best transportation options. For health plans that means their members get the most value from the transportation benefits the plans already offer. For health providers that means controlling patient transportation costs while ensuring that their patients are compliant with the treatments that they are providing resulting in the better outcomes.

"At its core, our TMS is a logistics platform integrated into a marketplace," Murray added. "Healthcare providers can quickly create an account, configure their options, and start booking transportation in under 10 minutes, with no long-term commitments or startup fees. Health plans can easily integrate their traditional transportation benefits or their Flex Card programs with the TMS platform."

can

easily integrate their traditional transportation benefits or their Flex Card programs with the TMS platform."

Calve Miligan, Chief Revenue Officer at MediDrive, added, "Our intuitive website allows users to choose transportation based on cost and proximity, ensuring they select the best option with just one click. Once booked, the car is immediately on its way."

MediDrive's TMS also expands beyond traditional ride-share offerings, providing access to a wide range of vehicle types, including ambulatory, wheelchair-accessible, two-person assist, stretcher, and VIP white-glove service. The system also allows users to specify special patient support requirements, such as wheelchair access or advanced life support, ensuring comprehensive care.

Every ride booked through MediDrive's TMS benefits from the company's proprietary AI routing and tracking technology. This advanced software utilizes real-time routing, dispatch, and tracking, ensuring timely pickups, drop-offs, and overall ride progress monitoring. If a delay occurs, the system automatically reroutes to maintain the highest on-time performance standards in the industry.

Circadian Health Among Early Adopters

Circadian Health, a multi-specialty care provider in cardiology, endocrinology, sleep, and pulmonology, is one of the first organizations to implement MediDrive's TMS.

"The TMS system is an ideal solution for our patients who face transportation and other SDOH challenges. It allows us to send patients to primary care, specialists, or the lab as needed. This system helps us keep patients out of the hospital and thriving at home," said Chuck Hector, President and Co-Founder of Circadian Health. "Patients with transportation issues often resort to dialing 911 for emergency transportation, which is often unnecessary and costly. Through this partnership, we reduce concerns and anxiety for patients. MediDrive's platform ensures they arrive on time, comfortably, and cost-effectively."

With the official rollout of MediDrive TMS in September, additional healthcare providers are expected to join, benefiting from this innovative solution to patient transportation.

To see the TMS

platform in action (Click Here)

About MediDrive

MediDrive is dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of Americans by providing compassionate, reliable transportation to medical appointments. Specializing in Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), MediDrive combines advanced technology with exceptional service to address the complexities of patient transportation, a key social determinant of health. Serving Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and various healthcare provider programs nationwide, MediDrive is committed to delivering top-tier on-time performance and customer satisfaction through its AI-driven, scalable platform.

For more information, visit

For current updates follow MediDrive on LinkedIn

About Circadian Health

Circadian is the first and only virtual-first cardiometabolic provider in the United States and delivers integrated hospital-at-home programs with an interoperable technology approach for the management of complex cardiometabolic disease.

For more information, visit

