National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company ("National Fuel" or the"Company") (NYSE: NFG) Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of 51.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable October 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024.



The Company has approximately 91.1 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at .

CONTACT: Analyst Contact: Natalie Fischer | 716-857-7315 Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654