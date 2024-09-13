Dolinsky Law Group Shares Essential Back-To-School Safety Driving Tips For Louisville Residents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOUISVILLE , KY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As students across Louisville return to school, Dolinsky Law Group is urging all drivers to exercise increased caution and follow essential safety tips to protect our community's children. With school buses back on the roads, busy crosswalks, and an influx of young pedestrians, it's crucial for Louisville residents to be vigilant and practice safe driving habits.

"We all have a responsibility to ensure that our children make it to and from school safely," said a representative from Dolinsky Law Group. "With the start of the school year, drivers need to be more alert than ever to prevent accidents and keep our community safe."

Essential Back-to-School Safety Driving Tips:

- Slow Down in School Zones: Always reduce your speed when driving through school zones. The speed limit is typically reduced during school hours, and fines for speeding in these areas can be steep. More importantly, slowing down can save lives.

- Watch for School Buses: Kentucky law requires drivers to stop when a school bus is picking up or dropping off children. Never pass a school bus from behind or from either direction if you're on an undivided road. Be prepared for frequent stops and remain patient.

- Yield to Pedestrians: Be extra cautious at crosswalks and intersections. Children may not always follow pedestrian signals or look both ways before crossing the street. Always yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, and never block crosswalks when stopping at a red light.

- Eliminate Distractions: Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of accidents. Put your phone away, avoid eating or drinking while driving, and focus entirely on the road, especially in areas with high pedestrian traffic.

- Be Mindful of School Bus Stops: Children often dart out from between cars or run to catch their bus. Approach bus stops with caution and be prepared to stop if necessary.

- Plan for Extra Time: With the increase in traffic during the school year, it's important to leave earlier to reach your destination on time. Planning for extra time helps reduce the temptation to speed or drive aggressively.

About Dolinsky Law Group:

Dolinsky Law Group a leading injury law firm, committed to representing those injured in accidents and their families. With a focus on quick results, justice and client well-being, the firm offers full-scale legal services combined with a personalized approach to assist clients in rebuilding their lives following injury. The accomplished legal team at Dolinsky Law Group has a success record of servicing clients for over three decades in many locations including Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas, Ohio, and Indiana.

