Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market 2024 To Reach $18.47 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.3% Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 -- The solvent-based adhesives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.24 billion in 2023 to $15.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial applications, wide substrate compatibility, fast drying time, long shelf life.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The solvent-based adhesives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $18.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to automotive industry growth, construction and infrastructure development, electronic components, renewable energy.

Growth Driver Of The Solvent-Based Adhesives Market

The increasing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the solvent based adhesives market going forward. Construction refers to the process of planning, designing, assembling, and building physical structures, facilities, or infrastructure. In the construction industry, solvent-based adhesives are used to provide strong and durable bonds, high initial tack, versatility, temperature, water, and chemical resistance.

Major Players AndMarket Trends

Key players in the solvent-based adhesives market include 3M Company, Alfa International Corporation, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Everad Adhesives SAS.

Major companies operating in the solvent-based adhesives market are focusing on innovative products such as pearl bond adhesive to drive revenues in the market. Pearl Bond adhesive is a range of crystalline thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) adhesives that is intended for the manufacturing of reactive hot melt adhesives (HMAs) and hot melt adhesives (HMAs).

Segments:

1) By Type: PolyurethanePU, Styrenic Block, Ethyl VinlyAcetateEVA

2) By End User Industry: Paper and Packaging, Building and Construction, Woodworking, Automotive and Transportation, Other End Use Industries

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading TheMarket

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the solvent-based adhesives market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the solvent-based adhesives market report. The regions covered in the solvent-based adhesives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Solvent-Based Adhesives Market Definition

The solvent-based adhesives refer to a class of adhesives that are formulated on an elastomer dissolved in a solvent or phenolic/formaldehyde resins. The solvent-based adhesives are ideal for both porous and non-porous surfaces and offer secure adhesion.

