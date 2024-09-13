Male Toiletries Global Market 2024 To Reach $34.91 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Male Toiletries Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Male Toiletries Craft Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The male toiletries market has experienced robust growth in recent years, from $26.29 billion in 2023 to $27.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of e-commerce, shifting gender norms, media and advertising, changing lifestyles, increased disposable income.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The male toiletries market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $34.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized grooming, rising men's skincare awareness, online subscription services, natural and organic ingredients, aging male population.

Growth Driver Of The Male Toiletries Market

The increasing prevalence of e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the male toiletries market going forward. E-commerce refers to the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet by involving online transactions between businesses, consumers, or a combination of both, and it can encompass a wide range of products and services. E-commerce has transformed the way men shop for toiletries, offering convenience, accessibility, and a wide selection of products, making it easier for them to maintain their grooming routines and meet their personal care needs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the male toiletries market include Beiersdorf AG, L'Oréal S.A., The Procter & Gamble Company, Shiseido Company Limited, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc..

Major companies operating in the male toiletries market are focusing on innovative products such as peptovitae series to drive revenues in their market. The Peptovitae series is a set of four patented peptides that constitute a novel class of biomimetic peptides created by scientific means.

Segments:

1) By Product: Deodorants, Haircare Products, Skincare Products, Shower Products

2) By Type: Mass Products, Premium Products

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Market

North America was the largest region in the male toiletries market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the male toiletries market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Male Toiletries Market Definition

Male toiletries are consumer products used by males for overall personal hygiene and beautification. Males are paying more attention to fashion, appearance enhancement, and image consciousness. So, they are spending money on various toiletry products such as shaving products, facial cleansers, deodorants, skin care products, exfoliators, anti-aging creams, sunscreens, and others.

Male Toiletries Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Male Toiletries Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on male toiletries market size , male toiletries market driversand trends, male toiletries market major players, male toiletries competitors' revenues, male toiletries market positioning, and male toiletries market growth across geographies. The male toiletries market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

