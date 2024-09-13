Individuals Holding Constitutional Positions Compromise Nationalism: Jagdeep Dhankhar

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 13 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed concern over certain individuals who, despite taking an oath to uphold the Constitution, are causing distress to the nation and compromising nationalism.

He termed this as“despicable, condemnable, reprehensible anti-national conduct”.

“Under no circumstances can we promote the interests of our enemies. The world laughs at us when a person in a Constitutional position engages in behaviour abroad that disregards their oath to the Constitution, neglects national interest, and undermines the dignity of our institutions,” he added.

Addressing a gathering at the Central University of Rajasthan in Ajmer on Friday, Dhankhar said: "Can we even imagine undertaking actions that do not align with appropriate conduct for our nation, actions that do not promote our nationalism?"

He emphasised upon the need to focus on fulfilling national aspirations rather than working towards the ambitions of our adversaries, adding, "History has never forgiven those who acted against the interests of their country."

Reminding citizens that every Indian stepping beyond the country's borders is an ambassador for our culture and nationalism, the Vice-President cited the exemplary leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India.

He noted that Vajpayee, the Leader of the Opposition under the then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, had effectively represented India's interests on sensitive international issues on global platforms.

“Ideologies will differ, views will differ, and attitudes toward governance will vary. But one thing must remain constant: the nation is supreme. We cannot suppress national sentiment. When the nation faces challenges, we stand united. Regardless of our colour, religion, caste, culture, or education, we are united, and we are one,” the Vice President underlined.

He further appealed to citizens to focus on fundamental duties and abide by the Constitution, respecting its ideals and institutions.

Highlighting the significance of the new National Education Policy (NEP) introduced after three decades, Dhankhar urged States that have not adopted the NEP to do so. He emphasised that the NEP is not associated with any political party but is a national initiative that serves as a significant game changer for the country.

“The evolution of the National Education Policy has taken place after getting inputs from stakeholders, running into thousands. It is distancing from degree education; it is making education relevant to boys and girls, aligned with their aptitude and attitude. It is a big change,” he elaborated.