Global Medical Power Supply Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Medical Power Global Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Global Medical Power Supply Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The medical power supply market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.77 billion in 2023 to $1.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, regulatory compliance, patient-centric care, global health preparedness, electrical safety.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The medical power supply market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to renewable energy integration, resilient power infrastructure, miniaturization of devices, remote healthcare solutions, telehealth services.

Growth Driver Of The Medical Power Supply Market

Increasing expenditure on healthcare is expected to propel the growth of the medical power supply market going forward. All expenditures for the provision of health services, family planning activities, nutrition activities, and health-related emergency aid are included in health expenditure. Medical devices provide healthcare professionals with unparalleled support in the medical diagnosis and treatment process. They are essential for preventing, diagnosing, treating, and rehabilitating illnesses and diseases in a safe and effective way.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the medical power supply market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Connect America LLC, ADT Security Services, Bay Alarm Medical Inc., VRI Inc., Life Alert Emergency Response Inc.

Major companies operating in the medical power supply market are focused on introducing compact-sized products to gain a competitive edge in the market. Compact-sized medical power supplies are crucial for portable medical devices, ensuring reliable and efficient energy delivery while maintaining a small footprint for increased mobility and convenience in healthcare settings.

Segments:

1) By Type: Open Frame Power Supply, Enclosed Power Supply, Adapter Power Supply, Converters

2) By Converter Type: AC-DC Power Supply, DC-DC Power Supply

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Clinics, Long Term Care Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Home Care Setting

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Market

North America was the largest region in the medical power supply market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical power supply market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Medical Power Supply Market Definition

Medical power supplies refer to power sources that create conditioned outputs for instruments, equipment, and medical devices such as dental devices, ophthalmic procedures, ultrasound devices, and surgical procedures inside operating rooms. They are constructed in accordance with the IEC601(EN60601) and UL60601 safety standards, which apply to professional-use electrical, medical, and dental equipment.

Medical Power Supply Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Power Supply Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical power supply market size, medical power supply market driversand trends, medical power supply market major players, medical power supplycompetitors' revenues, medical power supplymarket positioning, and medical power supplymarket growth across geographies. The medical power supply market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company ?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

