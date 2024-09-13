Surface Active Agents Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Surface Active Agents Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Surface Active Agents Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The surface active agents market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $31.1 billion in 2023 to $33.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to detergent industry growth, personal care and cosmetics, industrial and institutional cleaning, pharmaceuticals and healthcare.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The surface active agents market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $43.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to green and sustainable products, health and hygiene awareness, e-commerce and dtc sales, digital transformation in manufacturing.

Growth Driver Of The Surface Active Agents Market

An increase in demand for surface-active agents from various end-user industries is driving the market. Surfactants in the food industry are used as emulsifiers, which are important for the formation and stabilization of the food structure. Moreover, there is a growing awareness of healthy food, which requires bio-surfactants with high biodegradability and lower toxicity.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the surface active agents market include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Akzo Nobel NV, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kao Corporation, Stepan Company.

Major companies operating in surface active agents are focused on developing bio-based surfactants such as Vita 100% bio-based surfactants and polyethylene glycols (PEGs to drive revenues in the market. Biobased surfactants are surfactants that are derived from renewable biological sources, such as plants, animals, or microorganisms.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants

2) By Substrate: Synthetic, Bio-Based

3) By Application: Household Detergent, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaner, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemical, Agricultural Chemical, Textile, Plastic, Paint & Coating, Adhesive and Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the surface-active agents market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the surface-active agents market report. The regions covered in the surface active agents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Surface Active Agents Market Definition

Surface-active agents are substances with the ability to adsorb to solid surfaces and fluid interfaces and act as multifunctional ingredients. Surface-active agents are used in detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants in order to lower the surface tension.

Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on surface active agents market size, surface active agents market driversand trends, surface active agents market major players, surface active agents competitors' revenues, surface active agents market positioning, and surface active agents market growth across geographies. The surface active agents market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

