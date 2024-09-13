Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Global Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ultrasound systems devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.96 billion in 2023 to $11.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to non-invasive and radiation-free imaging, prenatal and obstetric care, cardiology and vascular applications, point-of-care and portable devices.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The ultrasound systems devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, regulatory support and reimbursement, telemedicine and remote consultation, value-based healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Market

The increasing prevalence of sports-related injuries is expected to propel the growth of the ultrasound systems devices and equipment market going forward. Sports-related injuries refer to a wide range of physical injuries and conditions that occur during participation in sports and physical activities. Ultrasound systems devices and equipment are essential tools in sports medicine for diagnosing, managing, and monitoring sports-related injuries, helping athletes recover and return to their activities safely.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the ultrasound systems devices and equipment market include GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Major companies operating in ultrasound systems devices and equipment are focused on developing innovative solution such as Ultrasound System 'V8' to increase their revenue in the market. The V8 is designed to provide enhanced image quality, usability, and convenience in ultrasound, making it a valuable tool for medical professionals in various fields.

Segments:

1) By Type: Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems, Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

2) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), Clinics

3) By Product: A-Mode, B-Mode or 2D Mode, C-Mode, M-Mode, Doppler Mode, Pulse Inversion Mode, Harmonic Mode

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the global ultrasound systems devices and equipment market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the ultrasound systems devices and equipment market report. The regions covered in the ultrasound systems devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Ultrasound systems are machines used to see internal body structures based on the ultrasound application. Ultrasound systems are used in applications such as radiology/general imaging, orthopedic, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other applications (breast imaging, hematology, anesthesiology, and emergency care).

Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ultrasound systems devices and equipment market size , ultrasound systems devices and equipment market driversand trends, ultrasound systems devices and equipment market major players, ultrasound systems devices and equipment competitors' revenues, ultrasound systems devices and equipment market positioning, and ultrasound systems devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The ultrasound systems devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

