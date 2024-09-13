Laos Capital On High Alert For Flooding

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Sep 13 (IANS) Laos authorities issued a notice urging residents in the Lao capital Vientiane to take extra precautions as flood risks increased due to heavy rains and rapidly rising water levels.

The level of the Mekong River in Vientiane was recorded at 12.57 metres on Friday, exceeding the danger level of 12.50 metres, according to the of Natural Resources and Environment.

Water level was forecast to rise to 13.08 metres on Saturday and 13.25 metres on Sunday.

Relevant authorities and residents in vulnerable areas were urged to spread the warning and prepare for potential flooding. All sectors must remain vigilant and be fully prepared to safeguard lives and property.

The Vientiane Disaster Management Committee was instructed to work closely with all relevant departments to mitigate flood risks, Xinhua news agency reported.

The public was urged to stay informed, heed official warnings and cooperate with local authorities in flood prevention efforts.