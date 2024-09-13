عربي


Disclosure Of Large Shareholding And Mandatory Notification Of Trade In Vistin Pharma ASA


9/13/2024 11:31:25 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saga Pure ASA has on 13 September 2024 purchased 250,000 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at NOK 25.13 per share. After the transaction Saga Pure ASA has a holding of 650,000 shares, corresponding to 1.47% ownership. Saga Pure ASA is closely associated with board member Øystein Stray Spetalen.

After the transaction Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies will have a total holding of 2,224,401 shares, corresponding to 5.02 % ownership.


  20240913_Notification of trade_Saga i Vistin

