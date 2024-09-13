Disclosure Of Large Shareholding And Mandatory Notification Of Trade In Vistin Pharma ASA
Date
9/13/2024 11:31:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saga Pure ASA has on 13 September 2024 purchased 250,000 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at NOK 25.13 per share. After the transaction Saga Pure ASA has a holding of 650,000 shares, corresponding to 1.47% ownership. Saga Pure ASA is closely associated with board member Øystein Stray Spetalen.
After the transaction Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies will have a total holding of 2,224,401 shares, corresponding to 5.02 % ownership.
Attachment
20240913_Notification of trade_Saga i Vistin
MENAFN13092024004107003653ID1108671306
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.