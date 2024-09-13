Bulgarian Military Plane Crashes: Defence Ministry

(MENAFN- IANS) Sofia, Sep 13 (IANS) A Bulgarian military aircraft crashed on Friday, the country's Defence said.

The L-39 ZA combat training aircraft crashed during the preparation for an airshow which was expected to be held on Saturday at the 3rd Base near the city of Plovdiv, the ministry said.

It said that measures had been taken to extinguish the fires caused by the incident. But it did not provide details about the incident, or whether there were casualties.

The airshow had been canceled, said the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.