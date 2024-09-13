Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.97 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.88 billion in 2023 to $2.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory compliance, radiation therapy growth, nuclear medicine expansion, patient safety, emergency preparedness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized radiation therapy, diagnostic radiology, worker safety, patient safety, radiation dose reduction.

Growth Driver Of The Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market

The increasing number of radiotherapy centers is expected to propel the growth of the medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market going forward. Radiotherapy centers are specialized medical facilities where cancer treatment is medicated through the use of ionizing radiation, such as X-rays or gamma rays aiming to target and destroy cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. Medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment ensures precise dosage delivery, protecting staff and patients from unnecessary exposure, and maintaining the highest safety standards during cancer treatment.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market include Fortive Corp., Mirion Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ludlum Measurements Inc., Radiation Detection Company (RDC) Inc.

Major companies operating in the medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market are focused on introducing apps for radiation protection to gain a competitive edge in the market. Apps available for radiation protection offer tools like dose tracking, safety guidelines, and real-time monitoring to ensure user safety in radiation-prone environments.

Segments:

1) By Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Product: Personal Dosimeters, Area Process Monitors, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface Contamination Monitors, Radioactive Material Monitors, Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Product

2) By Safety: Full-body Protection, Face Protection, Hand Safety, Other Medical Radiation Safety Products

3) By Detector Type: Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators, Solid-State Detectors

4) By End User: Hospitals, Non-Hospitals

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Market

North America will be the largest region in the medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Definition

Medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment are designed for detecting and monitoring the intensity of radiation and also protecting the users from the harmful effects of radiation. The medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment are used for radiation monitoring and detection during medical procedures.

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market size, medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market driversand trends, medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market major players, medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety competitors' revenues, medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market positioning, and medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market growth across geographies. The medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

