Metal Finishing Chemicals Global Market 2024 To Reach $17.67 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metal Finishing Chemicals Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The metal finishing chemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.31 billion in 2023 to $13.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to manufacturing growth, renewable energy, environmental regulations, automotive industry, electronics.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The metal finishing chemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aerospace applications, consumer goods, healthcare equipment, additive manufacturing, space exploration.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Metal Finishing Chemicals Market

The increasing sales of automobiles worldwide are expected to drive the growth of the metal-finishing chemicals market. The growth in automobile sales is driven by rapid urbanization and the expansion of global auto manufacturers in developing nations. Automobile parts are finished using various coatings of metals such as zinc., and nickel that keeps the automotive parts corrosion-free and resistant to rubbing against each other.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players AndMarket Trends

Key players in the metal finishing chemicals market include McGean-Rocho Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Advanced Chemical Company, Asterion LLC, Quaker Houghton Corporation.

Major companies operating in the metal finishing chemicals market are launching new systems such as the Atotech CMA Closed-Loop System to lead the zinc-nickel plating industry towards sustainability. The Atotech CMA Closed-Loop System is a solution for alkaline zinc nickel plating.

Segments:

1) By Type: Plating Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Conversion Coating, Proprietary Chemicals, Other Types

2) By Material: Zinc., Nickel, Chrome, Copper, Gold, Silver, Platinum, Other Materials

3) By Process: Electroplating, Chemical and Electro-chemical Conversion, Electroless Plating, Other Process

4) By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace and Defense, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading TheMarket

North America was the largest region in the metal finishing chemicals market in 2023. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the metal finishing chemicals market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Definition

The metal finishing chemicals are used for electroplating or treating metal parts. Metal finishing chemicals are used to form a thin coating on metals to enhance their appearance, increase marketability, enhance corrosion and wear resistance, add value, and improve the function or performance of the product. The common chemicals used as metal finishing chemicals are chromic acid, ammonia, hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, hydrofluoric acid, sulfuric acid, phosphoric acid, and sodium hydroxide.

Metal Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Metal Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on metal finishing chemicals market size , metal finishing chemicals market driversand trends, metal finishing chemicals market major players, metal finishing chemicals competitors' revenues, metal finishing chemicals market positioning, and metal finishing chemicals market growth across geographies. The metal finishing chemicals market reporthelps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Metal Recycling Equipment Global Market Report 2024



Metal Structural Insulation Panels Global Market Report 2024



Metalworking Fluids Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company ?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.