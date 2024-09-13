Telangana Suffered Rs10,320 Cr Damages Due To Floods (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 13 (IANS) Telangana suffered a loss of Rs10,320.72 crore due to heavy rains and floods that wreaked havoc in a few districts early this month.

Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Friday provided details of the losses suffered by various sections to the Central team, which called on him after visiting flood-hit districts to assess the damages.

The state had initially pegged the losses at Rs 5,438 and the same has been now revised to Rs 10,320.72 crore.

The Chief Minister told the Central team that further details of the losses were awaited.

According to revised figures, the damage to roads (roads of both Roads & Buildings and Panchayat Raj departments) was to the tune of Rs 7,693.53 crore. The losses of Urban Development were estimated at Rs 1,216.57 crore. The irrigation department suffered damages of Rs 483 crore, Drinking Water Supply Rs331.37 crore while the losses to the Agriculture sector were Rs 231.13 crore.

The losses to the power sector were assessed at Rs 179.88 crore. The damages to Housing were Rs.25.30 crore, Animal Husbandry Rs 4.35 crore, Fisheries Rs 56.41 crore, School Buildings Rs 27.31 crore and Community Assets and Buildings (PHCs and Anganwadis) Rs 70.47 crore.

The Chief Minister once again requested the Centre to immediately provide financial assistance to the state without any preconditions. He requested that the Centre relax norms for utilisation of money under National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).

The Chief Minister mentioned that as per the present norms Telangana can't spend even a rupee from Rs 1,350 crore available under NDRF.

Referring to floods caused in Khammam town by Munneru Rivulet, the Chief Minister said construction of a retaining wall was the only permanent solution for prevention of floods.

He requested the team to ensure that the Centre provide adequate funds for construction of retaining wall.

The Chief Minister suggested to the Central team that the Centre focus on improving the early warning system so that states can be alerted in advance for adverse weather conditions like heavy rains and heat waves.

Revanth Reddy shared his plans to select 100 policemen from each police battalion in the state to train them for rescue and relief operations in times of natural calamities. He will seek the support of the National Disaster Response Force to train them and provide them required equipment.

Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy, MP Raghuram Reddy, CM's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The six-member Central team led by National Disaster Management Authority adviser Colonel KP Singh visited Khammam, Mahabubabad and Suryapet districts on September 11 and 12 to assess the loss caused by recent rains and flash floods.