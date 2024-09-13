Dr. Dorothy Pei Of Modern Heart And Vascular Talks On Great Day Houston About Senior Heart Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Dorothy Pei, a leading cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute, recently appeared on Great Day Houston with Deborah Duncan on KHOU 11 News to discuss Senior Heart Health.During the segment, Dr. Pei addressed the critical importance of maintaining heart health as we age, focusing on the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease among seniors. She emphasized the benefits of early detection, preventive care, and the latest advancements in heart health technology, which now allow doctors to predict heart attacks before they occur. This has empowered many patients to make proactive lifestyle changes and pursue medical interventions to protect their hearts.Dr. Pei also discussed common symptoms of heart disease in seniors, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, encouraging viewers to schedule regular screenings and consultations to catch any potential issues early.Dr. Pei is board-certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine, Advanced Echocardiography, and Nuclear Cardiology. She is passionate about all aspects of cardiology and takes a particular interest in women's cardiology, preventative cardiology, heart failure, valvular heart disease, and cardiac imaging.Here's the link to the full video:For consultations or appointments with Dr. Dorothy Pei at Modern Heart and Vascular, please call (832) 644-8930. To schedule online, visit our website at .

