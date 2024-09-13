Medical Image Analysis Software Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Image Analysis Software Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Medical Image Analysis Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The medical image analysis software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.66 billion in 2023 to $4.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, rise in healthcare costs, patient-centric care, global health preparedness, clinical research and trials.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The medical image analysis software market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to precision medicine, disease diagnosis and monitoring, minimizing interpretation errors, remote image analysis services, quantitative imaging biomarkers.

Growth Driver Of The Medical Image Analysis Software Market

An increase in the incidence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the medical image analysis software market going forward. Chronic diseases are conditions or illnesses that often last for three months or longer and have the potential to get worse over time. Medical imaging enables doctors to identify diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others in their early stages, improving patient outcomes. Early diagnosis and treatment of diseases makes them more manageable, making this cutting-edge technology genuinely life-changing.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the medical image analysis software market include Aquilab SAS, Carestream Health Inc., Esaote S.p.A, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Image Analysis Group, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the medical image analysis software market are incorporating Ai into their products to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Integrated Software, Standalone Software

2) By Image Type: 2D Image, 3D Image, 4D Image

3) By Modality: Tomography, Ultrasound Imaging, Radiographic Imaging, X-ray Imaging, MRI, Other Modalities

4) By Application: Orthopedics, Dental Application, Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Mammography, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Research Center, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the medical image analysis software market in 2023. The regions covered in the medical image analysis software market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Medical Image Analysis Software Market Definition

Medical image analysis software is a software that allows for the quantitative analysis and display of medical images from a variety of modalities, including PET, MRI, CT, and microscopy.

Medical Image Analysis Software Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Image Analysis Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical image analysis software market size, medical image analysis software market drivers and trends, medical image analysis software market major players, medical image analysis software competitors' revenues, medical image analysis software market positioning, and medical image analysis software market growth across geographies. The medical image analysis software market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

