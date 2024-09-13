Cambodian PM Stresses Significance Of Peace In Remarks To UN Meeting

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Sep 13 (IANS) Cambodian Prime Hun Manet stressed the importance of peace, saying that the kingdom is ready to fully engage with the international community to ensure that peace, sustainability and shared prosperity become lasting realities for all.

In a pre-recorded speech delivered to the Global Call on the Summit of the Future, held in New York, via videoconference, Hun Manet said peace is the foundation upon which all progress was built.

"Our history shows that without peace, goals like ending poverty, providing quality education, addressing climate change, and achieving sustainable economic development become far more challenging," he said. "This experience reminds us just how critical it is to work together toward our shared global goals."

Hun Manet said Cambodia is proud to play a significant role in global peacekeeping and that since 2006, the Southeast Asian country has sent over 9,000 peacekeepers to serve on 11 United Nations missions, including over 800 women, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our teams have been key in offering crucial services, especially in demining efforts," he said. "These contributions not only show our commitment to global peace, but also highlight the importance of inclusive participation in maintaining security and stability worldwide."

The Cambodian Prime Minister said the country's commitment to protect the environment is equally strong, as it has actively contributed to global efforts against climate change.