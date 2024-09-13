At Least 11 Killed In Gangster Clash In Western Mexico

(MENAFN- IANS) Mexico City, Sep 13 (IANS) At least 11 people were killed on Thursday in a conflict between criminal groups in the western Mexican state of Nayarit, said local authorities.

Their bodies were found in an area known as "Las Antenas," where authorities were removing the bodies and collecting evidence for investigations, said the of security and protection of the state.

Local and other law enforcement agencies have intensified security operations in the area.

Media reports said the confrontation could involve members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel, Xinhua news agency reported.

In recent weeks, several armed clashes took place in the mountainous area of Huajicori, displacing families to other municipalities of the state and leading to the closure of some businesses and schools.