Wisdomtree Merger - UK Equity Income In To UK Quality Dividend Growth


9/13/2024 10:46:35 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see attached the notices of the proprosed WisdomTree Issuer ICAV Merger - UK Equity Income in to UK Quality Dividend Growth.

  • WisdomTree Issuer ICAV- Receiving Fund Circular 13.9.24
  • WisdomTree Issuer ICAV- Merging Fund Circular 13.9.24

